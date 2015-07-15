Midlife Choices Include Friendships

Midlife is a period of “letting go” of roles and stages that once defined you. You may also be letting go of friendships that have been functional rather than fun. By gracefully exiting friendships built on shared calendars instead of shared commonalities, you are better positioned to develop fulfilling relationships.

Midlife can be a glorious time for women realize to they no longer have to embody the “sugar and spice and everything nice” identity. Assertiveness, boundary-making, and boundary-keeping are easier.

Tolerating the shortcomings of true friends is also easier, but tolerating the misbehavior of superficial acquaintances grows more difficult. By ridding yourself of friendships that lead to hurt feelings or wasted time, you will bolster your self-confidence and self-esteem as you the experience the joys of open and honest relationships.

As you reach the middle years, you have the opportunity to become the person you have always dreamed of becoming. You now better know your limits, but you also better know yourself. As you accept the person you are – flaws and all – you can form the truest and most cherished relationships since your earliest years.

Adult friendships can ripen into juicy, satisfying bonds where you can drop your mask and your guard without fear of judgment. And regardless of age, each of us deserves the validation of who we are, where we have been, and where we are going that only a true friend can offer.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective