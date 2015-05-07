Games That Don't Belong In Parks

There comes a time when we as a community need to say enough is enough. That time is now.

On April 27, Rockford Park District staff presented a proposal to the board of commissioners to install video gambling machines and sell lottery tickets at golf courses, the Indoor Sports Center and the new downtown indoor sports facility.

Staff estimated the machines could generate $90,000 in annual net revenue. This is the wrong idea for the wrong venues at the wrong time.

Since the statewide expansion of video gambling in 2009, our region is saturated with machines in more than 150 locations, both in established businesses and stand-alone gaming parlors.

While seeking more revenue is important, the image of a community working diligently to transform itself matters too. It matters to thousands of visitors we attract from outside the region. It matters to site planners considering our community for expansion or investment. It matters to families that enjoy park district facilities. And it matters to the young soccer player who, when his dad mentioned they were considering gambling machines at the ISC, shook his head and said, “what is wrong with this town?”

The Rockford Park District has long been a shining star in our community. Strategic planning by the board, thoughtful execution by staff and wise use of tax dollars have set an example for park districts across the country for years.

Now is not the time to damage that reputation by chasing the “easy” money that comes from gambling.

I'm Wester Wuori, and that's my perspective