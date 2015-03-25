A New Focus Against Cyberbullying

You’ve probably heard of cyberbullying, a term that usually refers to minors who have been targeted by harmful or embarrassing communication over the Internet. It can take the form of threats, offensive language, humiliating images, rumors and lies.

Cyberbullies often get others to join them, just like the bullies on the playground; but, on the Internet, their reach is extensive and their identity hidden.

While some of this may simply be annoying, cyberbullying can have serious and fatal consequences. Clearly, responsive and preventative actions on a number of fronts are needed and being taken by educational and legal bodies, as well as by some website administrators. Locally, of course parental awareness is essential.

What strikes me is a disturbing parallel between the rants and unfounded diatribes of cyberbullies and those from some of our politicians and media personalities. Who’s modeling civility and decency to our young people?

Well, there are schools and teachers now embedding “online civility” and “digital citizenship” into the curriculum -- an extension to what some teachers have been doing all along when they challenge students to study all sides of an issue in order to form a thoughtful opinion. They focus on having their students organize, develop and substantiate their ideas, and how to disagree with respect.

Instilling the value of integrity can go a long way toward improving communication on many levels.

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.