Statewide Campus Smoking Ban Considered

Illinois Public Radio's Hannah Meisel reports on a potential statewide campus smoking ban.

Smoking could be banned at all of Illinois' public colleges under legislation passed by the General Assembly.

Though several campuses have already gone smoke-free, this measure would make it illegal to smoke anywhere at the state's 12 public universities, plus its community colleges.

Representative Ann Williams, a Democrat from Chicago, says this would be no different from previous restrictions on smoking - most recently in restaurants and bars.

"So, yeah, this is a prohibition on smoking, much like we've done in most public places in the state of Illinois, simply for the reason that second-hand smoke impacts others."

Opponents say mandates like this don't do much to curb smoking. Lawmakers did add an exception that would allow smoking in cars on campus.

A spokesman says Governor Pat Quinn has not yet decided whether to sign the proposal into law.

