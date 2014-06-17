© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Statewide-4c-blue-1400x1400_0_0.png
Statewide
Reporting from in and around Illinois.Listen to Statewide on WNIJ Saturdays 6-7 a.m. and Sundays 6-7 p.m.

Statewide Campus Smoking Ban Considered

WSIU Public Radio | By Illinois Public Radio
Published June 16, 2014 at 7:52 AM CDT

Illinois Public Radio's Hannah Meisel reports on a potential statewide campus smoking ban.

Smoking could be banned at all of Illinois' public colleges under legislation passed by the General Assembly.

no_smoking.jpeg

Though several campuses have already gone smoke-free, this measure would make it illegal to smoke anywhere at the state's 12 public universities, plus its community colleges.

Representative Ann Williams, a Democrat from Chicago, says this would be no different from previous restrictions on smoking - most recently in restaurants and bars.

 

"So, yeah, this is a prohibition on smoking, much like we've done in most public places in the state of Illinois, simply for the reason that second-hand smoke impacts others."

 

Opponents say mandates like this don't do much to curb smoking. Lawmakers did add an exception that would allow smoking in cars on campus.

A spokesman says Governor Pat Quinn has not yet decided whether to sign the proposal into law.

 

Copyright 2014 WSIU Public Radio

Illinois Public Radio