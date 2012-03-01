1 of 6 — Lorin Maazel, who turns 82 this month, led the orchestra entirely from memory in both Mozart's Symphony No. 40 and his own arrangement of Wagner called the "Ring Without Words." No score meant no music stand — and so he had an even more immediate connection to the orchestra.

Lorin Maazel, who turns 82 this month, led the orchestra entirely from memory in both Mozart's Symphony No. 40 and his own arrangement of Wagner called the "Ring Without Words." No score meant no music stand — and so he had an even more immediate connection to the orchestra.

/ Melanie Burford for NPR