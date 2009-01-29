The Brighton Port Authority: Fatboy Slim Returns

The Brighton Port Authority, built around a word-of-mouth following, is a collaborative musical project created by Simon Thornton and Norman Cook (a.k.a. DJ Fatboy Slim). Its debut album as a collective, I Think We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat, features a series of popular artists, such as Iggy Pop, Martha Wainwright, Dizzee Rascal and David Byrne. While each artist contributes a bit of his or her own style, the overall '70s house approach ties the entire album together in what the group describes as a "warehouse party, testing synthesizers, shooting fireworks across the bay."

In an interview with host David Dye, Cook describes how these tapes, recorded in the early 1970s to mid-'90s, were lost for years and recently found in a Brighton dockside warehouse.

