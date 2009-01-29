Butch Walker Creates Music From Ashes

Butch Walker in Studio on World Cafe 1/29/09 Listen • 0:00

Within every cloud of tragedy exists a silver lining, and for producer-turned-songwriter Butch Walker, his is Sycamore Meadows. In 2007's California wildfires, Walker lost his home and many personal possessions, including masters to every song he's recorded. The album, named for his home address, shifts toward subtle acoustic instrumentation, painting the scenery of his personal loss and heartache.

Rather than dwell in sorrow, however, Walker retains his upbeat pop-rock sound. Sycamore Meadows incorporates dashes of gospel, folk and rock, while experimenting with a more stripped-down and emotional approach. Here, Walker joins host David Dye to explain how losing his possessions actually helped free his mind and overcome writer's block.

Copyright 2009 XPN