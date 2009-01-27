Laura Marling: Indie-Folk Darling

At only 18, singer-songwriter Laura Marling has already mastered a light and warm folk-pop style, undercut by dark themes and hints of psychedelia. Her vocal style remains intimate and soft-spoken as she touches on themes of religion, family and romance.

Marling's debut album Alas I Cannot Swim, produced by former bandmate Charlie Fink (of Noah and The Whale), is a humble and fragile concoction of traditional and contemporary folk. Though often likened to artists such as Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez, Marling has a style that's rightfully her own.

Here, Marling joins host David Dye to discuss her brief stint as a member of Noah and the Whale and address those who think the new record is overly melancholic.

