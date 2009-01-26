Oren Lavie: Elegance From Stage To Stereo

Oren Lavie's understated, elegant debut album, The Opposite Side of the Sea, finds the singer's whispery, soothing voice floating over quiet orchestral arrangements. Alive with folk, pop and world-music influences, the result can't be pegged to one genre. Lavie's melancholy style, however, has drawn comparisons to Leonard Cohen, Nick Drake and Alexi Murdoch.

Born in Israel and based in Berlin, Lavie is a singer, songwriter, playwright and theatre director. His talent with words is evident throughout The Opposite Side of the Sea, particularly in its vivid and poetic lyrics.

Copyright 2009 XPN