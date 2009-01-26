© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Oren Lavie: Elegance From Stage To Stereo

XPN
Published January 26, 2009 at 10:23 AM CST

Oren Lavie's understated, elegant debut album, The Opposite Side of the Sea, finds the singer's whispery, soothing voice floating over quiet orchestral arrangements. Alive with folk, pop and world-music influences, the result can't be pegged to one genre. Lavie's melancholy style, however, has drawn comparisons to Leonard Cohen, Nick Drake and Alexi Murdoch.

Born in Israel and based in Berlin, Lavie is a singer, songwriter, playwright and theatre director. His talent with words is evident throughout The Opposite Side of the Sea, particularly in its vivid and poetic lyrics.

