Erin McCarley: Spirited And Melodic

With hundreds of new artists each playing several shows a day, it's not easy to get noticed at the South by Southwest music festival. But Erin McCarley broke out at the Austin-based festival last year, with a set drawn from what would become her debut record, Love, Save the Empty.

The music of the Nashville singer-songwriter pulls off a key element of pop greatness, marrying reflective lyrics with spirited, melodic tunes. In a session with host David Dye, McCarley describes how her travels have endowed her with several "hometowns," and explains why she began to write her own lyrics.

