© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Erin McCarley: Spirited And Melodic

XPN
Published January 22, 2009 at 3:17 PM CST

With hundreds of new artists each playing several shows a day, it's not easy to get noticed at the South by Southwest music festival. But Erin McCarley broke out at the Austin-based festival last year, with a set drawn from what would become her debut record, Love, Save the Empty.

The music of the Nashville singer-songwriter pulls off a key element of pop greatness, marrying reflective lyrics with spirited, melodic tunes. In a session with host David Dye, McCarley describes how her travels have endowed her with several "hometowns," and explains why she began to write her own lyrics.

Copyright 2009 XPN