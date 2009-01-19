Mavis Staples: Singing Hope

Legendary soul and gospel singer Mavis Staples has been a musical powerhouse since the 1950s. She began her career in the family band The Staples Singers, performing at local churches and radio stations. But once the group took its performances to the road, it became an iconic R&B titan. With classic hit after classic hit, the group became a national voice for the civil rights movement, even working closely with the likes of Martin Luther King Jr.

Staples' solo career began in 1969. Her gospel-rooted solo recordings marked her as one of the country's most powerful and influential musicians, captivating artists such as Bob Dylan and Prince while paving the road for future contemporary soul music.

At 69, Staples continues to spread a positive message through her music. After releasing We'll Never Turn Back in 2007, she compiled the new Live: Hope at the Hideout. Just as musically and politically charged as her past works, the album captures a stripped-down and powerful live performance.

