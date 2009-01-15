Decemberists' Colin Meloy On 'Hazards Of Love'

Colin Meloy is turning out to be one of this decade's most recognizable songwriters, both solo and with his main band, The Decemberists.

Having spent the first half of 2008 releasing solo records (Colin Meloy Sings Live! and the tour-only EP Colin Meloy Sings Sam Cooke), he led The Decemberists on a tour to support Barack Obama's presidential campaign. In an interview with host David Dye, Meloy talks about the band's forthcoming album The Hazards of Love; due out in March, it's the Decemberists rock opera (or, as Meloy calls it, "folk opera") many have long expected from the group.

Copyright 2009 XPN