The Heavy: Gritty Soul Out Of England

XPN
Published January 14, 2009 at 2:38 PM CST

Rising out of Bath, England, The Heavy was formed over a casual jam session, when guitarist Dan Taylor laid down some acoustic riffs over hip-hop instrumentals and vocalist Kelvin Swaby's raspy croon.

On its debut album, Great Vengeance and Furious Fire, The Heavy brings back vintage R&B with rich retro-soul instrumentals and gritty lo-fi sampling. In a session with host David Dye, the band explains how its sound developed, and even previews a new, unreleased song.

