Jolie Holland: Haunting Songs From The Road

Jolie Holland has been called one of America's finest musical poets. Her words find communion with her music, with roots in folk, traditional country, jazz and a hint of the blues.

Holland's latest album, The Living and the Dead, is a study in life as a journey, inspired by her travels. Here, she performs hauntingly beautiful songs from the album — with nods to the writings of Jack Kerouac and Joan Vollmer — in a session with host David Dye.

Copyright 2009 XPN