Jolie Holland: Haunting Songs From The Road

Published January 13, 2009 at 12:16 PM CST

Jolie Holland has been called one of America's finest musical poets. Her words find communion with her music, with roots in folk, traditional country, jazz and a hint of the blues.

Holland's latest album, The Living and the Dead, is a study in life as a journey, inspired by her travels. Here, she performs hauntingly beautiful songs from the album — with nods to the writings of Jack Kerouac and Joan Vollmer — in a session with host David Dye.

