Joan Baez Sings For 'Tomorrow'

As a signature voice of 1960s folk, Joan Baez is a name synonymous with numerous political causes, many of which she still champions today. Her distinct soprano vibrato and impressive three-octave range have been used to address numerous social issues in at least eight languages, 31 full-length albums and all manner of genres.

Day After Tomorrow, her first album in five years, features Baez's take on songs written by composers as diverse as Steve Earle, Elvis Costello, Tom Waits and Patty Griffin. In a session with host David Dye, Baez discusses what it was like to work with Steve Earle on the production of the album, her early Quaker influences, and her experience meeting Martin Luther King Jr.

This segment originally ran Nov. 27, 2008.

Copyright 2009 XPN