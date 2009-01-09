John Legend: The Evolution Of Soul

A five-time Grammy-winner, John Legend has won millions of fans for his sultry R&B style, easygoing vocals and piano-based hip-hop instrumentation. Legend delves into personal romance and more worldly concerns on his new collection, Evolver. True to form, the impeccable polish of his piano arrangements carries the disc from lush ballads to synth-driven dance-pop, both of which he showcases in this session with World Cafe host David Dye.

Legend went multi-platinum with 2004's Get Lifted, and three years later launched the Show Me Campaign (based on his song "Show Me") to fight poverty and help lower-income communities. He remained politically and socially active throughout 2008, and recently capped off the year by releasing Evolver. The disc features OutKast's Andre 3000, emerging hip-hop/soul artist Estelle and superstar Kanye West.

