Shugo Tokumaru: Unique Pop Experiments

Shugo Tokumaru is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Tokyo. With diverse tastes ranging from Brian Wilson to Sun Ra, he crafts arrangements that can come off like the work of Sufjan Stevens, complete with pop flourishes and wild freakouts.

His third album, Exit, saw a U.S. release this past fall. It doesn't shy away from fusing traditional and modern sounds, while remaining rooted in pop music. In a session with host David Dye, Tokumaru performs his unique pop experiments.

