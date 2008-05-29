Many Swedes: Lykke Li, El Perro Del Mar, More

Sweden is home to some of the most exciting pop music around. In a special session with host David Dye, World Cafe features three emerging artists: Lykke Li, El Perro del Mar, and Anna Ternheim. In the same day, Peter Moren of Peter, Bjorn and John also performs songs from his new solo CD.

Out of the three women featured in this session, Lykke Li taps into pop music more than the others. Electronic beats, funky production techniques, and sensuous vocals help make her debut, Youth Novels, a standout.

Born Sarah Assbring, El Perro Del Mar is already an international indie-pop sensation. Her melancholic voice brings to mind the sensibilities of '60s-style girl groups and The Beach Boys. Her latest album is titled How Did We Forget?

Singer-songwriter Anna Ternheim is a new name to the U.S., but she's already won several Swedish Grammy awards. With a folky pop sound like that of Beth Orton, Ternheim takes on America with her U.S. debut, Halfway to Fivepoints.

