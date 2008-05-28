Shawn Phillips: A World of Folk Music

When he began in the early '70s, Phillips offered a rare combination: He's both a talented musician and a stand-out vocalist. From his days playing with Donovan, living with Paul Simon, and teaching Joni Mitchell to play guitar, Phillips has always stayed one step ahead of the curve, while remaining just below the radar. Now with 18 albums to his credit, he continues with the double live album and DVD Living Contribution: Both Sides, a recording of his epic performance at Kirstenbosch Gardens. In a session with host David Dye, Phillips plays old and new songs.

Phillips was an emerging folk artist in the early 1960s, but after relocating to Italy in 1967, he began to incorporate the many sounds he'd heard in his travels. He continues to experiment with musical styles such as classical, progressive, and jazz, all while retaining elements of traditional folk music.

