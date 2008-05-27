David Ford Sings 'Songs for the Road'

A bright young storyteller with a mesmerizing stage presence, English singer-songwriter David Ford has released two albums of dark, dramatic rock that brings to mind the works of Damien Rice, among others. Ford performs songs from his new album in a session with host David Dye.

After the demise of his band Easyworld in 2004, Ford quickly launched a solo career with I Sincerely Apologise For All The Trouble I've Caused, which crossed these shores in 2006. The disc's frank takes on personal and world politics smartly combine moodiness and irony, outspokenness and sensitivity. His latest CD is Songs for the Road.

