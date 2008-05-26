Joe Jackson Returns with 'Rain'

For 30 years, English singer-songwriter Joe Jackson has helped define and redefine pop, rock, alternative, and new-wave music, when he's not delving extensively into classical composition.

Jackson's seminal late-'70s and early-'80s albums — I'm the Man, Night and Day, Look Sharp!, et al — have spawned some of the most memorable hits of that era, including "Is She Really Going Out with Him?" and " You Can't Get What You Want (Till You Know What You Want)." And though Jackson took a lengthy hiatus from pop in the '90s, his new Rain proves that he hasn't lost his flair for slick, smart pop music.

This segment originally aired April 25, 2008.

