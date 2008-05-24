© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Urban Verbs: Back for One Night Only

Published May 24, 2008 at 1:43 PM CDT
Urban Verbs performing at the 9:30 Club.
Avie Schneider/NPR
Urban Verbs performing at the 9:30 Club.

In the late 1970s, D.C.-based band Urban Verbs was snapped up by a major label to become the "next big thing" in the burgeoning New Wave scene. It was a demo tape produced by Brian Eno that got them the attention of Warner Bros. However, after two albums, the label unceremoniously dropped Urban Verbs and the band broke up soon thereafter. This weekend, the band reunites for one show only at the 9:30 Club. Guest host Guy Raz speaks with the original members.

Hear the concert below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.