Neil Diamond: 50 Years of Music that Moves You

Home Before Dark, the 46th album from singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, is No. 1 on the pop charts. It's the first time Diamond has had a No. 1 debut in a career that's spanned nearly five decades.

For the new album, he enlisted producer Rick Rubin, who also worked on Diamond's 2005 album 12 Songs — but who's known more for his work with groundbreaking rap acts.

Diamond's guilty-pleasure hits include "Sweet Caroline," "Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon" and "Cherry Cherry."

This broadcast originally aired on Dec. 13, 2005.

