Hot Chip: Electro-Pop 'Made in the Dark'

On the electro-pop group's third album, Made in the Dark, Hot Chip adds distortion to its mix. Exploding with background synths, R&B influences, and Alexis Taylor's airy vocals, Hoy Chip moves into ballad territory more than ever before. In a session with host David Dye, the group plays songs from its latest CD.

Even though the British band has made music since 2000, it wasn't until the release of its 2006 sophomore album, The Warning, that critics recognized Hot Chip for its lush and heartfelt electronic beats. The group recently contributed to the long-running DJ Kicks series, mixing its favorite tracks by New Order, This Heat, and Ray Charles, in addition to a then-new Hot Chip song.

Copyright 2008 XPN