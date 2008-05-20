Dawn Landes: Indie-Pop Gets 'Fireproof'

New York-based indie-pop singer-songwriter Dawn Landes infuses her songs with elements of traditional American roots and folk music. Using guitar, accordion, glockenspiel, and even an Optigan, she crafts a sweet-sounding pop groove, tinged with elements of bluegrass. In a session with host David Dye, Landes performs songs from her new album.

Landes recently followed her self-produced debut, Dawn's Music, with her sophomore album, Fireproof. Recorded in an old fire station in Red Hook, Brooklyn, it's mostly a live recording, made with the help of her bandmates.

