Ben Sollee: Bluegrass for Cello and Voice

Fusing unique instrumentation with a soulful and sometimes playful voice, Ben Sollee defies convention. His Kentucky roots shine through in his debut album, Learning to Bend, through photography, design, videos, and music.

Named one of NPR Music's Top 10 Unknown Artists of 2007, Sollee is beginning to gain recognition for his distinguished sound. Having worked with artists such as Sparrow Quartet, Otis Taylor, and Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, he continues to bridge genres ranging from jazz to bluegrass and folk.

