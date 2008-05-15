Santogold: Kaleidoscopic Pop

Santogold knows a thing or two about pop music. The artist born Santi White worked as a talent scout for a major record label and quickly learned how to produce catchy music. She wrote songs for pop artists on the side, and soon put her talents to the test with her new-wave-influenced band Stiffed.

In 2006, White went solo, adopting her childhood nickname of Santogold. Her first few singles attracted significant online buzz — especially the instantly catchy "L.E.S. Artistes," which she performs live in this session on World Cafe. Her self-titled debut album is a kaleidoscope of punk, reggae, hip-hop, and electro, residing somewhere in the realm of M.I.A. and the Pixies.

Copyright 2008 XPN