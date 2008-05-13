Kaki King: Guitar Phenom Goes Pop

Two years ago, acclaimed guitarist Kaki King announced that she would tour with a full band. For an artist who made her name as a solo instrumentalist, especially in the acoustic fingerstyle-guitar tradition, it marked her move into pop territory. King plays two new songs from her album Dreaming of Revenge in an interview and performance with host David Dye.

Until We Felt Red marked King's first attempt to distance herself from her musical past; the disc's producer, Tortoise's John McEntire, gave the disc an agreeably post-rock feel. Since then, King has scored the music for the movie Into the Wild and collaborated with many artists, including The Foo Fighters, Tegan and Sara, and Northern State. Her latest album is Dreaming of Revenge, her first to feature a full band.

Copyright 2008 XPN