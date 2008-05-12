Firewater in Its 'Golden Hour'

Firewater is a loose musical collective formed by eccentric and outspoken bandleader Tod A. In the last 10 years, the unclassifiable group has released six albums of punk and rock, each of which is also fueled by gypsy music, ska, jazz, and klezmer.

Tod A's compulsive travels led him to wander the Middle East and India in the last few years, and those adventures helped inspire The Golden Hour. The album includes a cast of characters from five different countries, and chronicles his experiences along the way. Balkan Beat Box drummer Tamir Muskat produced, mixed, and played on the album.

