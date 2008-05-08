The Last Shadow Puppets: Beyond Arctic Monkeys

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys and Miles Kane of The Rascals recently joined forces to form a new side project called The Last Shadow Puppets. The duo's debut, The Age of Understatement, is a soaring collection of symphonic, '60s-tinged pop that brings out the strengths of both bands. In a session with host David Dye, the band plays a stripped-down set of songs from the new album.

The Last Shadow Puppets began shortly after Kane toured with Arctic Monkeys in 2007. He and Turner had both been listening to David Bowie and Scott Walker, so it makes sense that The Age of Understatement recalls the work of both iconic crooners. Recorded at Black Box Studios in France, the witty, boldly dramatic disc benefits from a youthful sound that's aided by collaborations with Owen Pallett (of Final Fantasy and Arcade Fire), who organized the orchestration with the London Metropolitan Orchestra.

Copyright 2008 XPN