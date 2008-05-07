The Raveonettes: Lusty Reverb-Rockers

The Danish duo The Raveonettes seemed like a bit of a novelty act at first, mixing '50s and '60s rock with harmonies inspired by The Everly Brothers and The Ronettes. But the band is no mere throwback, with an increasingly appealing and timeless rock catalog. In a session with Michaela Majoun on the World Cafe, the band plays songs from it's new album, Lust Lust Lust.

After a critically acclaimed and award-winning debut with 2002's Whip It On, The Raveonettes' profile shrunk a bit with the release of 2003's Chain Gang of Love and 2005's Pretty in Black. But a great new disc, this year's Lust Lust Lust, is quickly making up for lost time: "Aly, Walk with Me" sounds like an instant smash, and the rest of the album follows in its enjoyably fuzzed-out footsteps.

Copyright 2008 XPN