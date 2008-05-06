Justin Townes Earle: Living 'The Good Life'

Named for singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt and offspring to Steve Earle, Justin Townes Earle plays music that's a credit to his roots. His debut, The Good Life, references a wide array of musical influences with a style that sounds at once old and new. The best aspects of classic country take on a tinge of rock to create a uniquely 21st-century Americana record.

At 25, the younger Earle crafts modern songs with elements of blues, classic country and rock. In a session with host David Dye, Earle plays songs from his new album.

