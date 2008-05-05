The Black Crowes: Smearing the 'Warpaint'

When The Black Crowes came howling out of Atlanta with 1990's Shake Your Money Maker, few were taking on the boogie-rock of the Rolling Stones and Faces. This was the awkward period between Guns N' Roses and Nirvana, but somehow The Black Crowes succeeded.

The band has continued to record classic-rock-inspired songs with a Southern twang. On Warpaint — The Black Crowes' first studio album since 2001's Lions — the group reunites after solo efforts and concert tours on the jam-band circuit. This time around, North Mississippi Allstars member Luther Dickinson replaces Marc Ford on guitar. The material remains the same — swaggering rock with a bit of Southern-fried soul — but now the band sounds like professionals who have honed an otherwise ramshackle style of music.

The Black Crowes give and acoustic set and interview on WXPN.

This segment originally aired April 4, 2008.

