Neko Case: Reinventing Herself Again

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 11, 2007 at 2:18 PM CDT
Neko Case.

Neko Case's albums play like chapters in one continuous story, full of characters, settings and emotions that define her ever-changing career. She's not contained to one genre, instead dabbling in punk, country, pop and alternative. Nor is Case contained to one project: She's a solo artist, singer in a pop group (The New Pornographers) and half of a country duo (The Corn Sisters). Case stands out as a singer-songwriter with the ability to reinvent herself on each new record, but tie them together through her unforgettable voice and powerful lyrics.

The latest chapter in Case's story is a solo album, Fox Confessor Brings the Flood, released in March 2006. The album is one of those rare pleasurable paradoxes: offbeat but faithful to the classics, artsy but accessible, emotional while remaining intriguingly playful.

This segment originally aired on July 19, 2006.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
