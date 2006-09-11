© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
A Nation Pauses to Reflect on Attacks of 2001

By Margot Adler
Published September 11, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Mourners around the country commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, with moments of silence, pauses in routine -- and with large events at New York City's Ground Zero; in Shanksville Penn., where Flight 93 crashed; and at the Pentagon.

At the New York ceremony, surviving husbands, wives and loved ones read aloud the names of 2,749 victims to a crowd that began assembling before dawn.

Four moments of silence marked the exact times when the two planes hit, and when the two towers collapsed.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Margot Adler
Margot Adler died on July 28, 2014 at her home in New York City. She was 68 and had been battling cancer. Listen to NPR Correspondent David Folkenflik's retrospective on her life and career
