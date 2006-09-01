Darfur Fighting Rises, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Fighting in Darfur, in western Sudan, is on the rise. But there is now a new twist: One of the rebel groups that had been fighting the government and its janjaweed militias, has now joined forces with the government.

The fighters are now attacking other rebel groups. In the tumultuous climate, the already dire humanitarian situation is getting even worse.

Melissa Block talks with John Prendergast of the International Crisis Group in Washington D.C. Prendergast, who worked on African Affairs at the State Department under President Clinton, has spent decades in conflict resolution focusing on Africa. He has just returned from a 10-day trip to Darfur and refugee camps in Chad.

