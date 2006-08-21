© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Jim Noir: Adventurously Upbeat

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 21, 2006 at 2:07 PM CDT
Jim Noir.
Jim Noir.

Multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Jim Noir has crafted an album that's one part ear candy and one part sunshine. Sung in a whispery voice that recalls Simon & Garfunkel, his songs are nostalgic and sometimes naive, but still infectious and fun.

After a handful of self-released EPs attracted the attention of independent labels, Noir assembled his best new and old songs onto a disc called Tower of Love, which finds Noir playing every instrument. An adventurously upbeat mix of early Pink Floyd, Super Furry Animals, The Beach Boys and The Beatles, it's one of the year's most brightly endearing debuts.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
