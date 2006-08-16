© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Workers Pen Account of Ground Zero Cleanup

Fresh Air
Published August 16, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT
Cover

Charles Vitchers and Bobby Gray, co-authors of the book Nine Months at Ground Zero: The Story of a Brotherhood of Workers Who Took on a Job Like No Other, talk about their experiences clearing the site in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Vitchers is a construction superintendent and Gray is a crane operator. After the Sept. 11 attack, they joined the effort to recover victims' remains, making the area safe for rescue and construction workers and clear the site for future development.

