New Orleans Stands to Lose Many Magnolia Trees

Arborists are in New Orleans this week to reassess the post-Katrina health of the city's trees. The prognosis is not good for many of the magnolias in the city's center, and some of the struggling trees will be brought down.

Live oaks and magnolia trees have shaded many of New Orleans' streets for generations.

But after Hurricane Katrina's flood waters swamped the city last August, arborists were forced to take down some of the sick trees. They had hoped that others would pull through. But, as Molly Peterson reports, the arborists are finding a year later that their hopes may have been too high. Molly Peterson talks with the tree specialists and offers a report.

