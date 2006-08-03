Iraq Close to Civil War, Generals Tell Congress

The surge in Baghdad's sectarian violence in recent weeks means Iraq is closer to civil war, according to two of the Pentagon's most senior generals. Gen. John Abizaid, chief of U.S. Central Command, and General Peter Pace, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified today before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld testified alongside Abizaid and Pace, but he did not comment directly on the prospect of civil war.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.