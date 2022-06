/ Jeremy Vanderknyff, NPR / Jeremy Vanderknyff, NPR Hezbollah rockets made their deepest-penetration yet into Israel, as Israeli forces expanded the ground war in Lebanon.

About 10,000 Israeli troops are now fighting across a wide stretch of southern Lebanon in an expanding offensive.

Hezbollah struck back Wednesday with one of the heaviest rocket barrages of the three-week-old war. One Israeli was killed and one rocket struck the northern West Bank, the deepest penetration yet into Israel.

