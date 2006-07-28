© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Testosterone Scenarios in Athletics

Published July 28, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Robert Siegel talks to Dr. Gary Wadler, a member of the World Anti-Doping Agency's Prohibited List and Methods Committee.

In light of the doping allegations leveled against Tour de France winner Floyd Landis, Wadler explains the role testosterone and epitestosterone play in sports.

There are several different possible explanations, Wadler says, for elevated levels of the substances in an athlete's blood.

