Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are marking their 30th year in the business with a U.S. tour, and Petty has a new solo album, Highway Companion.

It's been 12 years since Petty has released a solo album, and four since he's released an album with the Heartbreakers. Petty also has a recurring role in Fox TV's animated show King of the Hill.

