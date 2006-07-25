Jackie Greene: Unbound by Genre

Whether performing country-blues or roots-rock, Jackie Greene has the voice, talent and confidence of a performer well beyond his 26 years -- a man whose sound seems at once achingly intimate, surprisingly energetic and unburdened by adherence to genre. Discovered and signed in 2001 based on his performance at a Sacramento open mic, Greene has gone on to release four albums, as he expands his audience through word of mouth and stellar live shows.

Greene's American Myth, released in March, dispenses an edgier, more rock-oriented sound than heard on its predecessors. Still, the album is packed with the sweet harmonies, seductive lyrics and smoky voice that have been Greene's trademark since he was a teenager.

