Washington Post senior Pentagon correspondent Thomas Ricks' new book is called Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq.

Ricks is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter. In this first part of our interview, he talks about the possibility of U.S. involvement in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Rick talks about the American options for response to the situation.

