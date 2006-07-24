Bruising Battle over Bolton Looms in Senate

This week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will review John Bolton's nomination to serve a full term as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. President Bush used what is known as a recess appointment to bypass a Senate vote and install Bolton as ambassador nearly one year ago.

Renewed fighting in the Middle East has refocused attention on the United Nations and its potential role in that crisis. The U.N. has also been involved in addressing recent tensions with Iraq and North Korea. As the U.S. ambassador to the body, John Bolton has had a prominent role in all these issues. But his appointment will expire in January.

Bolton's nomination, which President Bush resubmitted just after making the recess appointment, has been pending in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The panel will take it up again because Sen. George Voinovich, (R-OH), citing current events and Bolton's performance, wants Bolton confirmed. Sen. Voinovich had long opposed Bolton's nomination.

NPR Senior Washington Editor Ron Elving talks about the looming political battle over Bolton with Noah Adams.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.