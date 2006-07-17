© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Nino Moschella: Soulfully Gritty

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 17, 2006 at 12:43 PM CDT
Nino Moschella.
Nino Moschella.

Influenced equally by '60s soul, funk, rock, folk and gospel, 29-year-old multi-instrumentalist Nino Moschella grew up surrounded by music. When he was 5, he began playing drums for his father's R&B band when the drummer couldn't make it to practice; with his musical aspirations firmly cemented in his mind, he began learning the drums in earnest. Moschella has since taken up guitar, bass, keyboards, string instruments and many more.

Recorded almost entirely in his home studio, Moschello's debut album, The Fix, brings to mind the classic sound of Prince, Stevie Wonder and Sly & The Family Stone. Still, Moschello's distinct songwriting sensibility and soulfully gritty vocals help make his work unique and exciting.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
