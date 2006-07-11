© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Judge Removed in Indian Trust Funds Suit

By Libby Lewis
Published July 11, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

An appeals court has removed the federal trial judge from a decade-old Indian trust funds lawsuit. The Indian plaintiffs say the government has lost untold amounts of money while managing land and resources in trust for Indians.

The complex history of the trust funds spans more than a century, and the lawsuit involves claims of poor recordkeeping and contempt of court by government officials. The appeals court ruled that the trial judge, Royce Lamberth, had overstepped his authority in punitive rulings against the Interior Department.

Libby Lewis
Libby Lewis is an award-winning reporter on the National Desk whose pieces on issues of law, society, criminal justice, the military and social policy can be heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Day to Day, Weekend Edition Saturday, and other NPR shows.