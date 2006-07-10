Stephen Stills: Solo Again

Stephen Stills in Studio on World Cafe - 06/16/2006 Listen • 0:00

With a musical career that spans nearly half a century, Stephen Stills can be counted among rock's most enduring and vital icons. Between his solo work and his frequent appearances with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Stills possesses a highly melodic vocal and guitar style that has endeared him to millions of folk, rock and pop fans around the world.

Stills' professional career began at 15, and eventually resulted in his decision to drop out of college and move to New York City to pursue music full-time. Following a tour of Canada with the Au Go Go singers, Stills again relocated to Los Angeles, forming Buffalo Springfield with singer/guitarist Neil Young and releasing their eponymous debut in 1967. The supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released its self-titled first album in 1969, and Stills quickly followed that with his own solo debut in 1970. The next few decades saw Stills continue to record both with CSNY and on his own, to great critical and commercial success.

Man Alive!, Stills' newest release, again finds him in fine form. Featuring cameos from old bandmates Neil Young and Graham Nash, as well as one song featuring Herbie Hancock on piano, the album runs the gamut from gentle acoustic pop to rock to blues and folk and back again. This segment originally aired on June 16, 2006.

