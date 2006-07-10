Congress Weighs Options on Tribunals

Members of Congress are evaluating their options now that the Supreme Court has rejected the Bush administration's plan to try terror detainees in military tribunals. The court's ruling at the end of last month means that Congress must now decide whether to pass legislation authorizing such tribunals, or set up an alternative.

There is sharp disagreement between the parties -- and among Republicans -- about what to do.

One camp of Republican lawmakers wants to trump the High Court's ruling by authorizing the administration's tribunal plan.

Other Republicans and some Democrats say the existing military judicial system should be the starting point -- and that any new system should meet widely recognized standards of due process.

Michele Norris talks with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

